Product Obsession: Carol’s Daughter Monoi Products

Carol’s Daughter, the natural hair care brand known for products that give tender loving care to our tresses, has launched a new product line that is to die for. Their latest collection, called Monoi, includes a repairing shampoo, conditioner and hair mask.

The trio of products helps to reduce breakage and strengthen the hair and may just be the best hair products that I’ve ever had the joy to breathe in. Monoi, a Tahitian tradition is a combination of coconut oil and flowers. The lightweight oil actually doesn’t weigh your hair down (I used it this morning, and today is extremely humid in the city and my curls are still hanging tight)! I just might be in love.



All three will be available May 1 at Sephora and carolsdaughter.com