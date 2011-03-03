Prepare Your Hair for Spring

Coming out of a long winter, the most common hair problems are flat, dry, brittle and dull hair.
Masks and intensive treatments are what are needed to bring hair back to life and be ready for pretty, flirty spring clothing and bouncy, glossy, smooth and shiny hair to go with them! Click through the slideshow above for our favorite masks and oil treatments to get your hair ready for spring in no time.
Masks - Start applying a hair mask now about 1-2 times a week after washing. Also try to use less heat styling afterwards to give hair a rest and allow the treatments to be more effective.
(Ojon Damage Reverse Restorative Smoothing Glaze -perfect for colored hair, $26, sephora.com)
Phyto Phytospecific Intense Nutrition Mask - great for relaxed and very curly, dry thick hair, $28, sephora.com)
(L'Oreal EverSleek Renewing Deep Conditioner, $8.99, drugstore.com)
Deep Treatments - These are best for very damaged, dry hair and can be used over several days or weeks, depending on the treatment. Make sure to use the treatments as directed for best results.
(Rene Furterer RF 80 Concentrated Hair Strengthening Formula, $67, sephora.com)
(Pantene Pro-V Restore Beautiful Lengths Replenishing Mask, $4.99, drugstore.com)
Oil Treatments - A great choice for very dry hair, very curly hair prone to frizz or hair that's been colored or relaxed.
(Couture Colour Pequi Oil Treatment, $32, sephora.com)
(Phyto Huile d'Ales Pre-Shampoo Intense Hydrating Oil Treatment, $28, nordstrom.com)
Conditioning Styling Treatments - The perfect way to seal in the effects of your deep treatment throughout the day.
(Josie Maran Argan Oil Hair Serum, $30, sephora.com)
(Phyto Phytomist Instant Hydrating Conditioner - Color-Treated Hair, $26, sephora.com)
(Frederic Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Cream, $23, sephora.com)