Ponytail Ideas: Spring 2012 Has Given Us Plenty of Options

Do you know how many ways there are to do a ponytail? If Spring 2012 New York Fashion Week is a gauge of it, then apparently there are a TON! We’ve got five literal versions and adaptations of the style that has been your gym, opposed to your glamour, go-to for years.

Marchesa

Renato Campora for Fekkai (style pictured above) needed super straight hair for his look, so he started with Fekkai Coiff Strong Hold Volume Mousse, blow dryed, and then flat ironed. He instantly made a deep side part, but kept that section of hair front and forward. Next, Campora grabbed the rest of the hair into a ponytail at the nape of the neck. He then wrapped the forward, separate section of hair around the elastic to conceal it, and separated the ponytail into two sections, with hair extensions needed when necessary to braid into a fishtail. Use some of the Fekkai Nonchalant Piecing and Forming Wax for added shine, use bobby pins to secure at the bottom, and finish with Sheer Hold Hairspray.

Charlotte Ronson

Jeanie Syfu for Tresemme created a “scrunchy, but not overworked natural texture” using Tresemme 24 Hours Body Spray, then applied heat and wave via a 1/2 inch curling iron to add some movement to the hair, and added in a bit of Fresh Start Dry Shampoo. She didn’t want to detract from the chokers and buttoned up necklines in the show, so with elastics from a fabric store, Syfu then tied the hair into ponytail formation, pulling some pieces out casually around the face.

Vera Wang

The hair style found at Vera Wang is a hybrid; it’s a mixture of a faux ponytail, combined with the slicked back trend we noticed earlier in the week, coupled with the “just coming out of the water” look. Orlando Pita for Spirulina by Byron wanted to keep it organic and simple, with a middle part and tight at the nape of the neck. With some silicone at the ends and hairspray all over, Pita pinned the hair on the inside to keep it back and together. The style definitely isn’t going anywhere, so it’s a no-pony ponytail, or one that has the crease from having it tied back in an elastic all day.

Tommy Hilfiger

“The hair should look expensive,” Eugene Souleiman for Wella told us backstage at Tommy Hilfiger, striving for a classic 1960s fashion model take, that is youthful, shiny, chic, and graphic. He used a very fine comb to center the hair, brush it down and straight iron it. He then tied an elastic around in a very low ponytail that makes this style “very easy, very well done, and all about the quality.”

Tory Burch

Eugene Souleiman for Wella made ponytails to give a cropped, bob-like feel with some shine spray and the Wella Perfect Setting for a sleeked down head, a deep side part cupped over the ears on each side, then pulled back into a low pony, slightly off center and squirt in Ocean Spritz and scrunched right above the elastic for some texture.



