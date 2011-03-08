Perfectly Imperfect Bedhead Ponytails at Celine

The runway at the Celine show in Paris channeled a vibe reminiscent of the “intellectual 60s.” The hair, styled by Redken Creative Consultant Guido Palau, was perfectly imperfect, with slightly disheveled low ponytails offset by a chic, deep side part.

To achieve this look, Palau sprayed Wax Blast 10 High Impact Finishing Spray-Wax all throughout the hair and rough dried the hair to add texture. He then created a deep left side part and secured the hair at the nape of the neck with an elastic, making sure to slightly cover the ears. To finish off the bedhead ponytail, Palau pulled a few pieces loose and sprayed the hair with Forceful 23 Super Strength Finishing Spray.

Finally! A hairstyle you can successfully achieve even in the most hurried of mornings (and not be ashamed of).