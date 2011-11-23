Percy & Reed Hair Care Line Launches in the States

Paul Percival and Adam Reed, renowned London-based hairstylists, have teamed up to combine their years of experience into a new line of hair care products.

The line, Percy & Reed, will contain a collection of 16 products aimed to give a professional yet fool-proof finish for customers to be able to easily manage at home. “It’s exactly the same as with makeup: you’re layering the products onto the hair, so you’re just building up an accumulative hold…you’re setting the foundation into the hair,” said Reed, to WWD. The duo worked to formulate the products light enough to be layered into the hair so customers felt comfortable with mixing different products.

The products run the gamut from shampoos to styling products and hair oils for thick and fine hair. The packaging is eye-catching with a feminine, stylish illustration that varies on each bottle. They also have two different custom fragrances that Percival and Reed formulated called “A Walk in Nature” and “A Walk in the Rain.”

The line launched in the US in Shen Beauty in Brooklyn this week, and the pair plan to not only expand the line internationally (it’s already available in Selfridges, Space NK and Harvey Nichols in the UK) but also expand into hair styling tools.