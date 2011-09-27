Panasonic’s Hair-Washing Robot Gets an Update

It was last year that Panasonic released the latest in hair technology at theInternational Home Care & Rehabilitation Exhibition in Tokyo – a “16-fingered” hair-washing robot. The original modelscanned each human head three-dimensionally to apply just the right amount of pressure during the shampoo, massage, and rinse phases and could even recognize returning costumers to give that person their preferred massage…creepy.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t see anything good coming from a robot that can get his “fingers” on your scalp — recipe for disaster in my mind. And this October Panasonic will be releasing an updated version of the hair-washing robot that will have an even more terrifying “24-fingers.” In theory, Panasonic says that their hair-washing robot can complete the entire process of hair washing automatically, from wetting to shampooing, rinsing, conditioning and drying.

Call me crazy, but I think hair washing is something I could handle on my own. Plus, I don’t want to have to worry about getting my neck snapped by an overly intelligent robot every time I want a deep condition. No thank you.