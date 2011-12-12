On the Twelfth Day of Chrismukkah: Paul Mitchell

When it comes to the holidays it’s all about attention to detail, especially when it comes to gift packaging. That’s why we’re so excited about today’s Chrismukkah giveaway.

Paul Mitchell will be giving away two holiday gift sets, each specially designed by Tarina Tarantino.Each PaulMitchellTarina Tarantino Darling Duos and Stylish Trios Gift Set comes in a brightly colored box designed with Tarina Tarantino’s signature flair. They’re girly and fun and perfect gift for any stylish gal in your life. The “Darling Duo” and “Stylish Trio” product sets retail from $14.99-$19.99 and proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of America.

So not only will your hair benefit, but so will a deserving charity! Enter on our giveaway page for a chance to win both the”Smoothie Pie” and “Everyday Enchantment” gift sets this Chrismukkah!