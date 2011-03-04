Nina Ricci’s Romantic Yet Easy Hairstyle, And How To Get It

At Nina Ricci yesterday, we spotted the softest, most lovable half-up hairstyle to come down the runway this season. Hairstylist Guido Palau described his inspiration as “60s actresses like Brigitte Bardot or a little like a woman in a David Hamilton photo who was very feminine and soft.”

To create the style, Palau began on damp hair and applied Redken Aerate 08 Bodifying Cream-Mousse to the crown of the head, as well as Velvet Gelatine 07 Cushioning Blow Dry Gel from the middle of the hair, down through to the ends. He then dried the hair to create volume at the crown and body and bounce at the ends of the hair. Palau created a center part that was two inches long and pulled the strands of hair down behind the ears and secured with a bobby pin in the back of the head.

So easy, right?