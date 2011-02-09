StyleCaster
Share

Men Are Apparently Obsessed With Your Hair

What's hot
StyleCaster

Men Are Apparently Obsessed With Your Hair

Rachel Adler
by

113645 12972782392 Men Are Apparently Obsessed With Your Hair

The nice people over at Pantene conducted a survey for us curious women about what men notice (and like or dislike) about our hair. Curiously enough, this is what they found out:

  • 74% of men said that they notice women because of their hair.
  • 44% of the men surveyed said that hair is the first thing that they notice about women – more than her clothes (26%), legs (25%), or makeup (4%).
  • 82% of the men in the poll indicated that sexy hair is a key element to a woman’s overall sex appeal.
  • 60% also said that they would rather date a woman with great hair, than a woman with big breasts.
  • And finally, 78% of men surveyed consider healthy hair to be a turn- on.

So, no pressure or anything, but clearly all of that effort that we put into our hair and money spent on countless products, haircuts, coloring, etc. is really worth it. But – what do you guys think? Would your male friends or boyfriends really choose good hair over big boobs?

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share