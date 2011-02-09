Men Are Apparently Obsessed With Your Hair

The nice people over at Pantene conducted a survey for us curious women about what men notice (and like or dislike) about our hair. Curiously enough, this is what they found out:

74% of men said that they notice women because of their hair.

44% of the men surveyed said that hair is the first thing that they notice about women – more than her clothes (26%), legs (25%), or makeup (4%).

thing that they notice about women – more than her clothes (26%), legs (25%), or makeup (4%). 82% of the men in the poll indicated that sexy hair is a key element to a woman’s overall sex appeal.

60% also said that they would rather date a woman with great hair, than a woman with big breasts.

And finally, 78% of men surveyed consider healthy hair to be a turn- on.

So, no pressure or anything, but clearly all of that effort that we put into our hair and money spent on countless products, haircuts, coloring, etc. is really worth it. But – what do you guys think? Would your male friends or boyfriends really choose good hair over big boobs?