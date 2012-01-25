Male Buns: And We Aren’t Talking About The Anatomical Kind

We knew that chignons and updos were going to be a popular trend this season, but we didn’t predict that men were going to jump on the bandwagon as well.

It seems as if there has been a resurgence of men growing their hair out only to realize what women have known for years… long hair sometimes stinks. It gets hot, frizzy, wavy and virtually unmanageable. But whether it is for convenience sake or aesthetic purposes more and more men have been throwing their hair into buns Samurai-style.

Alexander Kellum, a fine-arts painter andyoga teacher, told the New York Times exactly how he achieves his fashionable ‘do. He bends forward and pulls his long hair in front of him; then he performs a twisting and wrapping motion until his hair is tucked into a knot at the back of his head.

Interesting technique men, maybe you could teach us a thing or two?

