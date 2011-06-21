Kick The Chlorine Out Of Your Strands With These Shampoos

We use anti-frizz serums, thickeners, strong-hold hairsprays, shampoo, conditioner, texture creams…you get the idea. What we don’t all realize is that with all of that product comes not only fabulous locks but a huge amount of product build-up. That’s right, a shower doesn’t wash everything away. That being said, using a clarifying shampoo at least once a week can help get rid of this excess product leaving your hair looking less dull and more shiny!

It is especially important during the summer months to use a clarifying shampoo after swimming in the pool. Chlorine leaves hair severely dry and lack-luster. Clarifying shampoos tend to be a bit drying as well but they deep cleanse to get rid of chemicals that are more damaging. Just follow with a good conditioner and you’ll be good to go.

