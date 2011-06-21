Kick The Chlorine Out Of Your Strands With These Shampoos

We use anti-frizz serums, thickeners, strong-hold hairsprays, shampoo, conditioner, texture creams…you get the idea. What we don’t all realize is that with all of that product comes not only fabulous locks but a huge amount of product build-up. That’s right, a shower doesn’t wash everything away. That being said, using a clarifying shampoo at least once a week can help get rid of this excess product leaving your hair looking less dull and more shiny!
It is especially important during the summer months to use a clarifying shampoo after swimming in the pool. Chlorine leaves hair severely dry and lack-luster. Clarifying shampoos tend to be a bit drying as well but they deep cleanse to get rid of chemicals that are more damaging. Just follow with a good conditioner and you’ll be good to go.
This once-a-week anti-residue shampoo works wonders! For those of you who only shower once or twice a week, this is a great product that will keep your hair looking cleaner for longer. Just remember, a little bit goes a long way! (Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo, $4.69 amazon.com)
I confess, I am a Bumble and Bumble addict. Although a bit pricier, this product is something I will never take off my shower's shelf. It's made for product junkies like myself! (Bumble and Bumble Sunday Shampoo, $20 sephora.com)
This natural shampoo does a fantastic job of clarifying without stripping hair of its natural oils. (Carol's Daughter Rosemary Mint Clarifying Shampoo, $12.50 amazon.com)
Can you say shiny? Fekkai can. This shampoo removes impurities and build-up with the power of apple cider vinegar. (Frederic Fekkai Apple Cider Clarifying Shampoo, $24 nordstrom.com)
Lose all the gunk with Herbal Essences' Drama Clean Shampoo. It has a crazy tingling feeling that leaves your scalp feeling super-fresh. (Herbal Essences Drama Clean Degunkify Shampoo,$19.95 amazon.com)
Pantene Pro-V Clarifying Shampoo cleans hair of residue and build-up yet it's gentle enough for everyday use. (Pantene Pro-V Clarifying Shampoo, $14.49 amazon.com)
This shampoo leaves hair shiny and super-clean for an amazing price! (Vo5 Herbal Escapes Clarifying Shampoo, $3.53, amazon.com)
Use Ojon's Full Detox Shampoo bi-weekly to get rid of excess build-up that leaves your hair looking dull. (Ojon Full Detox Shampoo, $24 sephora.com)