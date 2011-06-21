StyleCaster
Share

Kick The Chlorine Out Of Your Strands With These Shampoos

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kick The Chlorine Out Of Your Strands With These Shampoos

Dina
by
Kick The Chlorine Out Of Your Strands With These Shampoos
8 Start slideshow

We use anti-frizz serums, thickeners, strong-hold hairsprays, shampoo, conditioner, texture creams…you get the idea. What we don’t all realize is that with all of that product comes not only fabulous locks but a huge amount of product build-up. That’s right, a shower doesn’t wash everything away. That being said, using a clarifying shampoo at least once a week can help get rid of this excess product leaving your hair looking less dull and more shiny!

It is especially important during the summer months to use a clarifying shampoo after swimming in the pool. Chlorine leaves hair severely dry and lack-luster. Clarifying shampoos tend to be a bit drying as well but they deep cleanse to get rid of chemicals that are more damaging. Just follow with a good conditioner and you’ll be good to go.

Click through the slideshow to see my top picks!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

This once-a-week anti-residue shampoo works wonders! For those of you who only shower once or twice a week, this is a great product that will keep your hair looking cleaner for longer. Just remember, a little bit goes a long way! (Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo, $4.69 amazon.com)

I confess, I am a Bumble and Bumble addict. Although a bit pricier, this product is something I will never take off my shower's shelf. It's made for product junkies like myself! (Bumble and Bumble Sunday Shampoo, $20 sephora.com)

This natural shampoo does a fantastic job of clarifying without stripping hair of its natural oils. (Carol's Daughter Rosemary Mint Clarifying Shampoo, $12.50 amazon.com)

Can you say shiny? Fekkai can. This shampoo removes impurities and build-up with the power of apple cider vinegar. (Frederic Fekkai Apple Cider Clarifying Shampoo, $24 nordstrom.com)

Lose all the gunk with Herbal Essences' Drama Clean Shampoo. It has a crazy tingling feeling that leaves your scalp feeling super-fresh. (Herbal Essences Drama Clean Degunkify Shampoo,$19.95 amazon.com)

Pantene Pro-V Clarifying Shampoo cleans hair of residue and build-up yet it's gentle enough for everyday use.  (Pantene Pro-V Clarifying Shampoo, $14.49 amazon.com)

This shampoo leaves hair shiny and super-clean for an amazing price! (Vo5 Herbal Escapes Clarifying Shampoo, $3.53, amazon.com)

Use Ojon's Full Detox Shampoo bi-weekly to get rid of excess build-up that leaves your hair looking dull. (Ojon Full Detox Shampoo, $24 sephora.com)

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Number One City For Guys to Live… Based on Hot Girls

The Number One City For Guys to Live… Based on Hot Girls
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share