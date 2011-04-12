Katy Perry’s Ad Campaign For ghd Is Out

When Katy Perry was announced as ghd’s global ambassador, we were pretty excited to see the campaigns for their new ads. The full-length ads have officially surfaced, shot by world-renowned photographer David LaChapelle, the pop singer embodies iconic looks from the 50’s, 70’s and 80’s with her hair styled to fit each era.

“I’m so excited to be working with ghd, especially using their tools on my California Dreams Tour to get me stage ready,” said Katy in a Vogue UK interview. “ghd products have a reputation of being the best products in the biz, and I like being associated with that. I’m very excited to reveal the styles I did with legendary David LaChapelle.”

The campaign that the two collaborated on is called the Iconic Eras of Style, and will represent ghd’s Iconic Eras of Style set – which includes the Gold Classic styler, a bag that was inspired by the eras mentioned above, and a lookbook revealing how to recreate each of Perry’s hairstyles at home.