Julianne Hough Goes for the Bob — Love It Or Hate It?

After a busy few weeks of promoting Footloose, Julianne Hough took a break on Monday at Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood to change up her look. The actress and dancer (and girlfriend of Ryan Seacrest) decided to go with a trendy, above-the-shoulder bob.

According to People, an “onlooker” said she was at the salon with a friend and wanted to get her strands back to a “healthy” length, which is why she chose to go for the chop. “Hough explained that she won’t work again until the new year, so now is the perfect time to repair the damage to her hair from so much recent styling,” the onlooker continued.

We certainly love the look, and are sure that after endless events Hough’s strands were fried — we’re happy to see she’s taking care of them! Do you like the new look?