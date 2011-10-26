Julianne Hough Goes for the Bob — Love It Or Hate It?

After a busy few weeks of promoting Footloose, Julianne Hough took a break on Monday at Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood to change up her look. The actress and dancer (and girlfriend of Ryan Seacrest) decided to go with a trendy, above-the-shoulder bob.
According to People, an “onlooker” said she was at the salon with a friend and wanted to get her strands back to a “healthy” length, which is why she chose to go for the chop. “Hough explained that she won’t work again until the new year, so now is the perfect time to repair the damage to her hair from so much recent styling,” the onlooker continued.
We certainly love the look, and are sure that after endless events Hough’s strands were fried — we’re happy to see she’s taking care of them! Do you like the new look?
Click through the slideshow to see how Julianna Hough has styled her new short hairdo!
Photo:
John Shearer/Getty Images for Art of Elysium
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 11: Dancer Julianne Hough arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: TV personality Julianne Hough arrives at Forevermark & InStyle Beauty & Brilliance Celebration with Honoree Michelle Williams at Bar Nineteen 12 on January 10, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Jordan Strauss/WireImage
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: Dancer Julianne Hough arrives at the Trevor Project's 2011 Trevor Live! at The Hollywood Palladium on December 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 24: Dancer Julianne Hough arrives at the 15th Annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala Presented By Starz held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 24, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 10: Actress Julianne Hough arrives at DoSomething.org And Aeropostale, Inc. 5th Annual 'Teens For Jeans' Campaign Kick-Off at Palihouse Holloway on January 10, 2012 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo:
Valerie Macon/Getty Images