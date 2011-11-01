Johnson & Johnson: No Tears, Just a Chance of Cancer

While Johnson & Johnson’s renowned baby shampoo may be gentle on eyes, it has recently been outed as being linked to two chemicals that could be harmful to your little ones.

The shampoo, containing dioxane andquaternium-15, is sold in the U.S. and other countries even though Johnson & Johnson products without those ingredients are available to purchase in other places around the world.

Now a campaign has begun urging consumers to boycott Johnson & Johnson baby products until the ingredients have been removed from the formula.

Dioxane, which is considered a likely carcinogen, is found in Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Shampoo, Oatmeal Baby Wash, Moisture Care Baby Wash and Aveeno Baby Soothing Relief Creamy Wash. While the shampoo also contains quaternium-15, which releases formaldehyde.

Yesterday, the campaign sent Johnson & Johnson a letter signed by 25 environmental and medical groupsdemanding that the company removes the chemicals from all of its products by November 15.

Johnson & Johnson responded by saying that while formaldehyde is considered a carcinogen, regulators have found that formaldehyde-releasing preservatives are safe.

The company claims that they are in the process of re-formulating the shampoo, but why reformulate when a chemical-free version of the product is sold in other countries likeDenmark, Finland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, Sweden and the U.K?

“Clearly there is no need for Johnson & Johnson to expose babies to a known carcinogen when the company is already making safer alternatives,”said Lisa Archer, director of the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics.”All babies deserve safer products.”

With this information, would you still trust the gentle shampoo motto? Or would you rather know that they were being proactive in protecting your little ones?

[Jezebel] [MSNBC]