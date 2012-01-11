‘Hunger Games’ Hair Colorist Created Over 500 Color Designs

From Stanley Tucci’s bright blue ponytail to Elizabeth Banks’ pink curls, there are a lot of colors to anticipate in the March 23 premiere of The Hunger Games.

If you haven’t caught on already, we are pretty excited over here about the film and we virtually gush over any new detail or tidbit that is released – including hair color!

Joico Guest Artist and Celebrity Stylist Cherry Petenbrink was the lead hair color designer for all of the leads and over 500 extra’s in the film. She worked with Linda Flowers, hair department head, to create all of the famous looks notorious in the Capitol.

For Katniss’ mute brown hair, Petenbrink was asked to create a flat, matte brunette shade that would “defy any trace of warmth.”

“Jennifer actually likes the color,” says Petenbrink. “She’s still wearing it, even though she has finished filming!”

As for the over-the-top color in the Capitol, Patenbrink was told that the looks should be “sophisticated, couture and edgy.” Collaborating with Costume Designer Judianna Makovsky and Linda Flowers, she was challenged to create color designs for each of the 500 extras, using brights and pastels. “When you work with these colors, it’s a challenge to make them look trendsetting and visionary and not clown-like,” says Petenbrink.

As a result, she predicts that some of these color designs will strongly influence trends once the film opens. We have no doubt.

[Joico]