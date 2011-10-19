How to Style Your Halloween Wig

Since most of us aren’t skilled hair stylists and don’t know how to make our strands fit our slutty Wonder Woman or Sexy Super Model costumes, we often rely on wigs to complete the look. Unfortunately, Halloween wigs cost about $15 and never look the way the package claims they’re going to — there are kinks where there shouldn’t be kinks, and straight long chunks where there should be curls.

Ashley Hanna from Mizu Salon gives us a few tips in the video above for how to style and form your synthetic wig into shape, to help you salvage that costume!