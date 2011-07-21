Dry shampoo can be every girl’s savior when running late in the morning, or if you simply want to spare your hair from washing it too many days in a row. But as an early adopter of the miracle product, I recently realized that not everyone knows how to accurately use the stuff. I had friends trying to spritz a bottle of the product along their hairline holding right up against the scalp, and wondering why it was drenching their heads!

Sade, a stylist from Ted Gibson salon gives us tips above on how to properly use dry shampoo. If you have any questions let us know and we’ll guide you right along!