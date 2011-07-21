StyleCaster
Share

How To Properly Use Dry Shampoo

What's hot
StyleCaster

How To Properly Use Dry Shampoo

Rachel Adler
by

Dry shampoo can be every girl’s savior when running late in the morning, or if you simply want to spare your hair from washing it too many days in a row. But as an early adopter of the miracle product, I recently realized that not everyone knows how to accurately use the stuff. I had friends trying to spritz a bottle of the product along their hairline holding right up against the scalp, and wondering why it was drenching their heads!

Sade, a stylist from Ted Gibson salon gives us tips above on how to properly use dry shampoo. If you have any questions let us know and we’ll guide you right along!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share