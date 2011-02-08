How To Get Model Off-Duty Hair While You Sleep

While on set of StyleCasters latest cover story I was speaking with one of my favorite editorial hair stylists, David von Cannon. The two of us have had it up to here with the New York winter doldrums, and we had a lengthy conversation about our favorite styles for spring hair. While Ill spend hours at a time deep diving into my over-stuffed closet or on a marathon shopping day, I confessed that I rarely ever put that same roll-up-your-sleeves effort into my beauty routine. That being said, Id still like to look as close to a supermodel as God-given nature will allow.

David put my mind at ease. It turns out that our mutual love for Model Off-Duty hair is not only reasonably attainable, it can happen overnight. Ever ask yourself how models get the perfectly tousled bed-head look while never looking over-styled or like theyve tried too hard? Read these quick and easy steps and it might save you a little extra time in the morning!

1. If youre a nighttime shower girl, youre in luck! Before bed, shower and shampoo as usual. Condition just the ends of your hair in the shower and comb out with a wide-tooth comb. Ring out hair as much as possible in the shower.

2. Towel dry hair and make sure that most of the excess moisture is out.

3. Go to sleep with hair slightly damp and leave hair loose and down. There is no need to pin your hair up. If youd rather not sleep on damp hair you can throw it up into a loose bun for a similar effect.

4. When you wake up youll notice that sleeping on your hair has allowed the hair to explore its natural waves. Run your fingers through your hair to shape. Do not use a brush or a comb.

5. Add a little bit of volume at the root, and make sure your look is fresh by using dry shampoo.

Ive already applied the method, and I can guarantee Ill be parading this look all around town come Fashion Week!