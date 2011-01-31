How To Deal With Bangs In The Winter

It’s true that during the harsh winter months our beauty can definitely take a beating, with our hair being no exception. With constant hats, ear muffs, hoods, and materials such as merino wool, cashmere, and mohair from our sweaters touching our tresses things can get pretty…out there. If you have bangs, you may dread going outside as the elements may just leave them looking a little wonky and devoid of the sexy, side-swept, slightly windblown look that you may have hoped for.

We spoke with famed hairstylist Ted Gibson, of the Ted Gibson Salon for some tips on how to avoid “hat hair” and uber-static-y bangs this winter. “One of the biggest issues during the winter is static,” declares Ted. “My Hair Sheets are really great for bangs during the winter because they have antioxidants that control static. If you cant get your hands on hair sheets, try adding some water to your hands to fight off the static. Another tip is to pull your bangs to the side in a bobby pin before putting on a hat, then removing the bobby pin when you remove your hat. This will help to keep the hair in place while youre out in the elements.”

At Beauty High, we like to also keep a small comb and travel size bottle of hairspray in our desk drawer or handbag to spritz and brush through in the event of a “bang emergency.” TRESemm’s TRES Spray Super Hold Hair Spray comes in a small 2 oz bottle and costs just 99 cents, perfect for when you’ve just had a brush with something that made your bangs look like you just stuck your finger in an electrical outlet.

Image: istock.com