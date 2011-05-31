Hotel Beauty Products That You’ll Actually Love

StyleCaster
Rachel Adler
After spending the weekend traveling, I couldn’t wait to get home to my shower and return to all of my favorite beauty products. Now don’t get me wrong I had a fabulous holiday weekend with my family and take plenty of teeny travel-sized products with me. But, I couldn’t fit shampoo and conditioner in my little plastic bag this time around, so I left them out, thinking I could get away with what the hotel provides. Boy, was I wrong. My hair was left frizzy and dry after just three days of Hampton brand products.

From this weekend on I’ve decided to only skimp on my beauty products when I know for a fact where I’m staying provides the best of the best and many hotels often do. Above is a guide to some of what is now being offered in hotels and lesson learned, check before you go!

Hilton Hotels just announced a collaboration with Peter Thomas Roth which has introduced the brand to 300 of their properties already, and will continue to do so through the year.

Kimpton Hotels (like the Hotel Solamar in San Diego) carry Aveda products.

W Hotels offers Bliss Spa products, including their massaging body bar.

L'Occitane can be found in many inns in Napa Valley for a luxurious take on your wine-tasting tour.

The Flatotel in Manhattan provides deliciously scented Molton Brown for their guests.

Neutrogena is a staple in many famous hotels, such as the Waldorf Astoria in N.Y.C.

