Hotel Beauty Products That You’ll Actually Love

After spending the weekend traveling, I couldn’t wait to get home to my shower and return to all of my favorite beauty products. Now don’t get me wrong I had a fabulous holiday weekend with my family and take plenty of teeny travel-sized products with me. But, I couldn’t fit shampoo and conditioner in my little plastic bag this time around, so I left them out, thinking I could get away with what the hotel provides. Boy, was I wrong. My hair was left frizzy and dry after just three days of Hampton brand products.

From this weekend on I’ve decided to only skimp on my beauty products when I know for a fact where I’m staying provides the best of the best and many hotels often do. Above is a guide to some of what is now being offered in hotels and lesson learned, check before you go!