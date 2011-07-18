Holy Heat Wave: Frizz Fighters To Help Get You Through

The Midwest has been suffereing through a heat wave for the past few days, with temps reaching a staggering 115 degrees in some areas. And now those lovely temperatures are headed for the East coast, with the humidity right alongside it. Since there is only so much you can do when the weather becomes unbearable (as in, you can hardly breathe the air is so thick) we figured we’d help you out with some frizz-fighting hair products.
This way, while you’re trying to keep your makeup from melting off your face, maybe, just maybe your hair will still look awesome.
Alterna's frizz-fighting product combines bamboo extract and Kendi oil to give you sleek strands and no flyaways. (Alterna Bamboo Smooth Frizz Correcting Lotion, $22, ulta.com)
Bumble's Defrizz doesn't weigh down hair (so is great for curly girls with fine hair) but helps control frizz and flyaways without the build up. (Bumble and Bumble Defrizz, $15, sephora.com)
This lighter version of Carol's Daughter Hair Milk tames curls (and the frizz that comes along with them) without weighing the hair down. (Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Lite, $9, sephora.com)
Living Proof's No Frizz line is great for humid days, and this treatment for thick hair helps to tame tresses and just smooth that head of unruliness out. (Living Proof No Frizz Wave/Curl Styling Treatment for Thick/Coarse Hair, $15, ulta.com)
This hydrating balm from Jonathan has Keratin protein to help protect your hair from the humidity. (Jonathon Weightless Smooth No-Frizz Hydrating Balm, $24, ulta.com)
Apply this silkening fluid before you blow dry for silky smooth locks. (Rene Furterer Myrrhea Anti-Frizz Silkening Fluid, $30, sephora.com)
Sebastian's Taming Elixir can be smoothed through your damp hair post shower to tame flyaways and leave your straight or curly hair frizz-free. (Sebastian Taming Elixir, Sebastian salons)
This hair cream by Fresh using jojoba and olive oils to condition and tame your hair, but is non-greasy and doesn't add weight. (Fresh Sake Hair Cream, $26, sephora.com)