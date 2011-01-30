Guido Palau Translates The Spring 2011 Trends

This past spring 2011 season the runways were filled with huge 70s inspired ‘dos, slicked back locks and loose chignons. Redken Creative Consultant Guido Palau, who was the hairstylist guru behind shows such as Marc Jacobs and Prada talked with a group of editors recently about his take on the spring season, and how we can make the trends work for everyday.

Compared to seasons past, Palau felt that this season “defintely had more glamour high, decadent glamour.” He said that instead of the styles being about an easy look or a messy ponytail, the designers wanted real looks, inspired by eras such as the 20s, 30s and 70s when women were strong both literally and visually.

Palau said that he used more products than usual, finding the need for things such as mousse and hair gel “for ultra shine”. He also encouraged us to experiment with product and experiment with our look – insisting that trying new styles isn’t a bad thing, even if you don’t think the new trends are for you, it’s good to play up your look every once in awhile.

One easy look to try at home is the twisted back style that was seen at shows such as Marc Jacobs. Palau said that your look doesn’t need to be as drastic as the runway look, but the idea is that your hair is pulled back and tight on one side of the head. To do this, you can take some gloss or shine serum and part your hair to the side of your choosing and twist a small section towards the back of your head and pin it. If you have bangs, you can wear your bangs down across your forehead on the other side.