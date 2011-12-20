Gregory Alan Shows Us How To Get a NYE Worthy Updo

When it comes to New Year’s Eve we tend not to get too fussy with our hairstyles because we don’t foresee them lasting much past midnight anyway. But celebrity hairstylist Gregory Alan ensures us that there is a style that you can rock until the early hours of 2012.

Read below to get Alan’s step-by-step for a chic updo to try out this weekend:

“Plenty of hairstyles come to mind around this time of year; up, down, knots and even braids can be great for a New Year’s Eve look. What I always love to do is have a mixture of texture in my hairstyles. What’s best is to give yourself a great blow-dry usingSalon Grafix Shaping Mousse. This will provide a great base for you and help give strength to your hairstyle. Then spray aMason Pearson hairbrush withBumble and Bumble Classic Hairspray and gather all of the hair as if you’re doing a ballerina bun. Make sure you pay attention to the sides of your head; the hair direction should follow your jawline. That detail will add youth and sexiness to the style. Once that is achieved, secure with a hairband. Apply someTIGI Bed Head After-Party Smoothing Cream to your ponytail and braid it. Secure the end of the braid with a clear elastic. Now, create a bun on top of your head and secure with two long hairpins. To finish off the look, use your fingertips to soften the area around the hairline. These flyaways will create a romantic softness. To add some extra sparkle to your New Year’s Eve style, add in a glittery hair clip; this is sure to glam up this elegant look.” – Gregory Alan