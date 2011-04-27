The Girls From Carol’s Daughter Talk Hair Type (VIDEO)

Beauty brand Carol’s Daughter got the industry talking when they announced their latest ad campaign would be multi-racial, featuring Solange Knowles, Selita Ebanks, and Cassie three women who come from at least two different racial groups, and it’s important to note, have varying hair types.

They chose to take this step for their campaign to not only proudly show the changing world, but also the effects of the line’s hair care. In the video above, the three girls talk with the founder of the brand, Lisa Price, about their relationship with their hair throughout their life, and how it’s changed. Cassie at one point says, “My mom has very similar texture hair to your hair [Lisa’s] from the time I was born until I was probably about 12-year’s-old my hair was pin straight and I prayed every night that I would have hair like my mom.” She then goes on to realize that you of course always want what you don’t have, and “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

Enjoy the video above, these young women are pretty wise, and I look forward to see what else they release during their time with Carol’s Daughter.