Get Kristen Stewart’s Hair Style from Twilight Breaking Dawn

For all of you who are Twilight obsessed (I believe the correct term is Twihard), the new movie has caused quite the chaos and excitment — and it’s still about a month away! To add to that excitement, Pro Beauty Tools has announced that they created a line of hair tools (that were used exclusively on set) in collaboration with the new movie, and they will release the entire Twilight-inspired collection so that you’ll be able to use what the stars you love used. The collection includes nine products, and each is specifically designed to help recreate the characters’ individual looks.

We spoke with Beatrice De Alba, Oscar award-winning hairstylist who worked on both The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn films (as well as many, many others) to walk us through how to get the looks of the stars. Read on above!

Product images courtesy of Pro Beauty Tools