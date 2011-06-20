Get Creative With These Runway Inspired Summer Hair Ideas

I don’t know about you, but when I think about my hair in the summer I think about managing it. I never get too creative or fancyeverything comes down to what products I can use to fight frizz yet keep things low key and easy.

This summer though, now that my hair actually reaches my shoulders, it’s time to mix things up a bit. Instead of just throwing our hair back into a really boring ponytail or ballerina bun, I’m experimenting with side braids, accessories and even half up styles. Below are a few of my favorite inspiration styles from the runways, use these to inspire you as well and get creative this season!

At Lacoste’s SS 11 show the models donned sleek side-parted low ponytails accessorized with face-framing braids. This style is great for battling those hot summer days as it will tuck away all of your little baby hair frizzies.

I’m loving this half-up style seen at the Haute show in Milan, showing off a ton of texture and embracing the frizz. If you have naturally wavy hair add just a touch of surf spray to it and twist it back, leaving volume at the top. If your hair is naturally straight, braid it when wet and sleep on it. When dry shake it out and then add surf spray and twist back and pin.

The side braid is still a huge trend, but this messy braid seen at the Lela Rose SS 11 show is great for maintaining your hair during a day at the beach. Loosely pull your hair to one side and begin the braid below your chin. This style is meant to look disheveled, so don’t worry about the flyaways!

Headwraps are a great accessory for summer, and a perfect way to maintain your frizzy hair. The silk scarves used at Moschino C&C were bright and colorful, but coiled in such a way that they weren’t too distracting.

You can also try out the Boho look with a headwrap placed lower across your forehead, like what was seen at Pucci. This look is great for a windy day when you want to just let your wavey or straight hair loose.