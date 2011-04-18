Frizzy Hair Fixes For All Hair Types

It can happen to women with almost any hair type frizz! Very curly, loosely curled wavy or chemically relaxed. Frizzy hair can resemble a huge, tangled ball of hair when hair is either too dry or in very humid conditions.

Along with using great products specifically to smooth and hydrate the hair cuticle, it’s important to remember a few helpful tricks:

1. If you have curly/very curly hair, DO NOT rub your hair with a towel to dry – simply press/pat hair. A towel worsens the cuticle and causes them to spread and then frizz.

2. When blow drying hair straight, dry small sections of hair at a time, starting from the back of the head. When hair is almost dry, reduce the heat of the blow dryer so you don’t over dry it.

3. If you have wavy/loosely curled hair and don’t want to blow dry, after washing, apply a few drops of anti-frizz product to damp hair. Brush hair well, then make one long braid from top to bottom. When dry, open up the braid, add a little more anti-frizz styling product to the ends of hair only.

If your hair is curly/very curly – to wear it curly after washing try:

Living Proof Wave Shaping Curl Defining No Frizz Styling Cream, Avon Advance Techniques Frizz Control Lotus Shield Anti-Frizz Treatment or Miss Jessie’s Curly Pudding

If your hair is curly/very curly – to blow dry it straight after washing, try:

Pantene Pro-V Curly Hair Style Anti-Frizz Straighening Creme & Pantene Pro-V Heat Protection and Shine Spray, Ouidad Tress Effects Styling Gel or Aveda Smooth Infusion Glossing Straightener

If your hair is wavy/slightly wavy, try:

Ojon Damage Reverse Restorative Smoothing Glaze, Motions at Home Hair Lotion Original Oil Moisturizer or Aveda Smooth Infusion Light Elements Smoothing Fluid