Fall Hair Color: Trend Tips From Colorist Marcy Cona

As the seasons change, we tend to get the urge to change up our hair as well. Whether we choose to go a touch darker with low lights, add in layers or try an ombre look there are various ways to change up your style for the new season.

I spoke with celebrity colorist and Clairol’s Creative Director of Color & Style Marcy Cona, and she let me know what trends to ask your stylist for this season.

“I think we have lived in the solid world for awhile, obviously it depends where you are — I live in Ohio but I travel all over and I think there is a degree of dimension that people yearn for. We’re beyond the razor striped highlights.” Cona added.

Cona also noted that, “The placement of low lights and contrast is really exciting to me, I think that texture is really exciting right now too. It’s what we try to replicate. I think it’s a really exciting time for color because you can unleash texture with color. We’re actually braiding color in to infuse interesting tones together versus just putting color on the surface — color is a beauty accessory and it’s an amazing beauty tool that can transform your hair.”

As for the braiding technique that Cona mentioned, she expanded on this by adding that the results are obviously multi-dimensional, with the color weaving throughout the hair due to the non-linear application. Keep these tips in mind when chatting with your colorist — tiger stripe highlights are a thing of the past (thank god!) and color that can give your hair contrast and dimension is what we are aspiring to for the future.