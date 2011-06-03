Emma Stone Goes Back To Being A Redhead

Apparently this whole redhead trend is getting pretty serious. Emma Stone, who has been turning heads as a blonde (and is actually a natural blonde) has gone back to her red strands. Stone premiered her new look yesterday at an MTV-sponsored preview of her latest film, The Help.

The actress made news with her blonde hair as many of her fans had assumed she was a natural redhead. The 22-year-old actress has originally dyed her locks blonde to play the part of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man, and apparently got sick of the style and has gone back to her more comfortable hue.

What do you think of the new-slash-old look? Which shade do you prefer Stone with?