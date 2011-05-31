Elle Mexico Makes DIY Hair Color Stylish

In Elle Mexico’s latest editorial DIY hair color has officially been taken to the next level. Models Tehlia Rich and Ania Kisiel are seen mixing concoctions of hair dye and posing with metallic pink dye on their strands. The final result? A bright bubblegum pink hue and a light purple shade, with bleached brows to match of course!

With photography by Jamie Nelson and hair color by Joseph Mullen we’re kind of obsessed with the latest bright-haired trend.

Would you ever DIY such a drastic look?

All images Elle Mexico June 2011 via fashiongonerogue.com