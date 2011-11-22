Decorative Touch: Dress Up Your ‘Do This Holiday

Sometimes we all get stuck in a rut when it comes to our hairstyles, but so often we forget how easy it can be to spruce up your look with a few hair adornments. And with the holidays fast approaching, there is no time like the present to deck the halls…er, hair.
We got to talk to hair stylist Guido Palau and he let us in on a little stylist secret. “Accessories are really important, because if you’re not very good at doing your hair, you can personalize your hair very quickly.”
But not all hair accessories have to be diamond encrusted pins in order to make a statement (although, that would be nice).
“I’m a great lover of drugstore hair accessories. They’re usually very basic, which is probably the best way to be when you’re a woman of a certain age, unless you can afford the real thing.”
But during this season, a statement hair piece can go a long way when you’re dressing up that LBD for your much anticipated holiday party. “You can do a beautiful dress with a beautiful clip on your head — it doesn’t have to be expensive, but it makes a point, you know, for an evening event.”
We are fully embracing this trend for the next month and plan on breaking out our old bag of barrettes and bows to see what we can recycle, but in case you want some new inspiration check out the slide show above for some pretty hair pieces to invest in.
These rinestone studded bobbypins are not the kind you hide beneath the hair. A simple (and uber cheap) way to make your hair throw off a little sparkle.
(Single Stone Grips, $7, accessorize-usa.com)
We think that these branch pins are a great way to look the part without coming off too "Christmas-y." Just enough touch of winter flare.
(Branch bobby pins, $12, urbanoutfitters.com)
We know not everyone can afford a one-of-a-kind, vintage piece, but hopefully this Period Piece Comb will inspire you to do a bit of digging in your Grandmother's jewelry box.
(Period Piece Comb, $350, bhldn.com)
This velvet bow headband triggers serious memories from childhood, but we think with the right outfit this would be the perfect holiday piece in a not-too-corny royal blue.
(Oversized Velvet Blue Alice, $18, accessorize-usa.com)
If there is one place you want to get cheeky, it's with your hair. These holiday clips from Kate Spade would be the perfect embellishment piece for an extra flare and a smile.
(Holiday Barrettes, $78, katespade.com)
Since the Breaking Dawn: Part One premiere, we have a feeling that hair combs will be making a serious comeback. For your holiday updo we recommend you go with this embellished piece.
(Cara Accessories 'Swirl' Hair Comb, $58, shop.nordstrom.com)
Pull your hair half up/half down with this simplistic, gold barrette and call it a day.
(Eschalot Barrette, $98, anthropologie.com)
Snowflakes have their place during the month of December, especially in your hair. Save a pin like this for a special occasion and clip it in to be the accent piece of your holiday updo.
(Snowflake Brooch Clip, $14, accessorize-usa.com)
No sparkles or ribbons here! This mesh clip from American Apparel is a holiday piece you can wear all year-round.
(Blossom Hair Clip, $18, store.americanapparel.net)
To add a touch of girlishness to any holiday dress, just create a deep part and clip hair back to one side of your head. Ta-Da!
(Water Lily Clip, $15, anthropologie.com)