Decorative Touch: Dress Up Your ‘Do This Holiday

Sometimes we all get stuck in a rut when it comes to our hairstyles, but so often we forget how easy it can be to spruce up your look with a few hair adornments. And with the holidays fast approaching, there is no time like the present to deck the halls…er, hair.

We got to talk to hair stylist Guido Palau and he let us in on a little stylist secret. “Accessories are really important, because if you’re not very good at doing your hair, you can personalize your hair very quickly.”

But not all hair accessories have to be diamond encrusted pins in order to make a statement (although, that would be nice).

“I’m a great lover of drugstore hair accessories. They’re usually very basic, which is probably the best way to be when you’re a woman of a certain age, unless you can afford the real thing.”

But during this season, a statement hair piece can go a long way when you’re dressing up that LBD for your much anticipated holiday party. “You can do a beautiful dress with a beautiful clip on your head — it doesn’t have to be expensive, but it makes a point, you know, for an evening event.”

We are fully embracing this trend for the next month and plan on breaking out our old bag of barrettes and bows to see what we can recycle