CFDA/ Vogue Fashion Fund’s Behind The Scenes Sneak Peek

Rachel Adler
A collaboration of designers from the likes of Jason Wu, Phillip Lim, Alexander Wang, Prabal Gurung and Joseph Altuzarra sent over 60 looks down the runway last night for the first-ever show of it’s kind – the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show (with none other than Andre Leon Talley as host). The show let regular consumers have access to fashion week – something that is typically secluded to editors and media.

Renato Campora, lead stylist for Frederic Fekkai styled a “daytime” look and a “nighttime” look for the event – while Lottie of Make Up For Ever followed suit. Click through the slideshow for a sneak peek!

Photos courtesy of Jessica Longo

Renato Campora, lead stylist of Frederic Fekkai, styled the daytime looks by sweeping the hair into a side ponytail with a deep side part and curling the hair.

Campora then brushed out the curls and swept them over the shoulder and let them hang loose.

For makeup, the face was kept neutral enough to go with all of the looks and the lip color was bumped up a bit for the "nighttime" looks.

Lottie used #39 as a stain from Make Up For Ever and enhanced the lip as she saw fit for the look.

She also added a bit of color on the cheeks for a fresh and glowy look.

