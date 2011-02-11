CFDA/ Vogue Fashion Fund’s Behind The Scenes Sneak Peek

A collaboration of designers from the likes of Jason Wu, Phillip Lim, Alexander Wang, Prabal Gurung and Joseph Altuzarra sent over 60 looks down the runway last night for the first-ever show of it’s kind – the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show (with none other than Andre Leon Talley as host). The show let regular consumers have access to fashion week – something that is typically secluded to editors and media.

Renato Campora, lead stylist for Frederic Fekkai styled a “daytime” look and a “nighttime” look for the event – while Lottie of Make Up For Ever followed suit. Click through the slideshow for a sneak peek!

Photos courtesy of Jessica Longo