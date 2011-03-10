Celeb Stylist Luis Guillermo Shares Spring Hair Tips

Spring has finally sprung and with it we’re testing out new makeup looks, bright polishes, and carefree hairstyles. Transforming the styles from the pictures that we have in our head into an actual “look” is a bit easier said than done though. Which is of course why we consult countless websites and magazines for tips and tricks and why I work to bring you experts such as Luis Guillermo.

Guillermo is a celebrity hair stylist (known for working on the tresses of the likes of Penelope Cruz, Rosario Dawson and Kim Cattrall) and he talked with us about his favorite trends and insider styling tips. Read on below!

What spring trends are you most excited for?

The Spring trends I’m excited to see are: the return of happy colors, lots of waves, curls, lot of braids, extra volume, natural and sexy hair.

Speaking of spring trends, how can I get a runway look with minimal time?

I suggest a messy low ponytail, using any styling lotion. Also you can wear a very sleek and shiny knotted bun, using any leave-in conditioner or serum.

What is the best way to keep hair healthy and beautiful throughout the year?

I recommend always to cut or trim your hair at least once every 2 months, and to chose the right shampoo and a conditioner according to the type of hair you have. During the summer it is very important to give your hair the right treatment, usually it is very dry and damaged because of the sun rays.

You’re constantly working on shoots and creating gorgeous styles what inspires the creativity in your work?

The creativity in my work can come from many different sources: a movie, a book that I’m reading, a trip to the Andes in South America or to a beautiful beach in the Mediterranean or just walking around. Anywhere…even a good conversation with a friend can be the inspiration for my work.

These days we are seeing so many new innovative formulas, such as dry shampoo, anti-aging hair treatments and natural products are you excited by the growth of hair care or do you prefer to stick with the basics?

About the new generation of hair products, I feel very happy any time I find a new product that offers a new texture or a great solution to the hair. Few companies are making great new products totally eco-friendly and organic…I am always researching, and always happy when I find the right product.

What insider tips do you have for hair care or styling?

Do not wash your hair every day, we need to keep the natural oils moist on the scalp use dry shampoo or just baby powder when the hair is too greasy…or just to add volume. Spray hair with a styling lotion and tie it in a high messy knot for about 15 minutes, then loosen it and you get a great natural sexy, waved hair.

Luis Guillermo was born in the Colombian Andes Mountains and began his work as a hairstylist in Caracas, Venezuela. His clientele quickly grew, and he now has celebrity regulars include Penelope Cruz, Milla Jovovich, Norah Jones, Kim Cattrall and Rosario Dawson; his grooming clients include John Leguizamo, Luis Miguel and Alejandro Sanz. Luis is New York City based, where he has lived since 1995.