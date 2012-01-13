The Busy Girl’s Savior: Dry Shampoo

Let’s face it — we’re pulled in multiple directions on a daily basis and sometimes washing and re-doing our hair isn’t at the top of our list. Washing your hair too often can strip the hair of its natural oils. This causes dry, frizzy hair that isn’t healthy looking at all. Dry shampoo is a great alternative allowing your hair to get away with an extra day or two without a wash, while still adding volume and shine.

When your hair needs a pick-me-up after the gym, long flight or the work week just grab our secret weapon — dry shampoo.