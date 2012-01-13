The Busy Girl’s Savior: Dry Shampoo

Let’s face it — we’re pulled in multiple directions on a daily basis and sometimes washing and re-doing our hair isn’t at the top of our list. Washing your hair too often can strip the hair of its natural oils. This causes dry, frizzy hair that isn’t healthy looking at all. Dry shampoo is a great alternative allowing your hair to get away with an extra day or two without a wash, while still adding volume and shine.
When your hair needs a pick-me-up after the gym, long flight or the work week just grab our secret weapon — dry shampoo.
This mousse shampoo is perfect for thicker and curlier hair. It adds moisture without water and the results are revived hair.
(TRESemmé Fresh Start Moisturizing Waterless Foam Shampoo, $5.99, drugstore.com)
For extra oily hair use this powder dry shampoo. Dirt and oils are instantly absorbed and youre left with fresh scented hair.
(Oscar Blandi Pronto Dry Shampoo To Go, $11, sephora.com)
Sometimes you get that white residue after spraying on dry shampoo, but this one eliminates that worry. The spray goes on invisible and smells great!
(Salon Grafix Invisible Dry Shampoo, $7.99, drugstore.com)
Leave the dirty work to Ojon and let this powder get to work on cleaning your hair. Apply to your roots, brush it through and youre good to go.
(Ojon Full Detox Rub-Out Dry Cleansing Powder, $24, sephora.com)
The Keratin in this dry shampoo helps you battle frizz and makes your hair soft and manageable.
(Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Dry Shampoo, $4.49, drugstore)
For great smelling, clean looking hair use -- CLEAN. The formula contains Cotten Vantage which blends cotton extracts, protein and seeds to clean get rid of oils on your scalp.
(CLEAN Dry Shampoo, $18, sephora.com)
Bumble and bumble has created a tinted dry shampoo to match your hair color. This one if perfect for blondes but there is also one for different shades of brunettes, white and silver hair.
(Bumble and bumble Blondish Hair Powder, $35, sephora.com)