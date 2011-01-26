Buona Primavera

Whether it be romantic tendrils or disheveled top knots, we’re learning to embrace our natural texture this season. No longer are we spraying down every inch of frizz but rather teasing our hair to ensure that there will be some. Enjoy the height and the haphazard style while it lasts, and toss those products to the wayside. – Rachel Adler
Credits:
Photographer: Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Hair: Sean Gallagher, Pipino Salon
Makeup: Cheyenne Timperio, Top 5 Management
Manicurist: Claudine Morgan, Red PR
Model: Megan McNierney, IMG
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Beauty Director: Rachel Adler, Beauty High