Buona Primavera

Emily
by
Whether it be romantic tendrils or disheveled top knots, we’re learning to embrace our natural texture this season. No longer are we spraying down every inch of frizz but rather teasing our hair to ensure that there will be some. Enjoy the height and the haphazard style while it lasts, and toss those products to the wayside. – Rachel Adler

Credits:
Photographer: Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Hair: Sean Gallagher, Pipino Salon
Makeup: Cheyenne Timperio, Top 5 Management
Manicurist: Claudine Morgan, Red PR
Model: Megan McNierney, IMG
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Beauty Director: Rachel Adler, Beauty High

Dolce & Gabbana underpinnings, see Dolce&Gabbana for more information.

H&M sweater, $34.95, at H&M stores

Elie Tahari bandeau, $348, at Elie Tahari Boutiques; AF147-AF148 earrings, $48, at A. Turen New York 85 Stanton Street NYC

Eres leotard, $575, at Nancy Meyer

Doo.Ri bra, $1,245, available by special request;BCBG Max Azria tank, $218, similar styles at BCBG Max AzriaKiel Mead rings, $50, at Kiel Mead

