Britney Spears’ Hair: Is It Making A Femme Fatale Comeback?

Britney Spears is in the midst of her Femme Fatale tour, and so far we haven’t had news of any major mishaps. What we have noticed though, is the major improvement that we’ve been seeing in her hair (we won’t talk about the belly).

Not long ago there were some crazy things going on in that head of hers (tangled extensions, bald spots, etc.) and now the entire style seems to be plush and healthy. We don’t want to jinx it, but things are looking up!

For those of you who’d like the same results for your strands, here are a few pointers:

The best extensions are always more expensive, but will also look the part. Great Lengths is loved by hair extension addicts everywhere.

Care for your extensions gently by shampooing with a mild shampoo and softly brushing through.

For extra care, wrap your hair in a silk scarf before bed, and get your extensions redone every few months as your hair grows out.

Also, check out how much she swings it around in this video, clearly those strands are staying put!