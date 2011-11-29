‘Breaking Dawn’ Hair Colorist Dishes on the Stars’ Locks

When the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part One premiered and everyone had their eyes glued to Bella’s wedding dress, we, on the other hand, were looking at her hair color. The perfect combination of warm tones that Bella is known for in the book and such a long way from her hair in the first film, we were very impressed with Bella’s beauty evolution. So impressed in fact, that we wanted to find out the secrets to achieving the perfect color combination from Twilight’s on set hair colorist herself – Jennifer J. She told us all about achieving the perfect color in addition to dropping a few hints aboutBreaking Dawn Part Two…

How did you go about determining the perfect color for all the actors?

Since this was the last sequel to the Twilight series, I had to stay true to all the returning characters. For Bella, it was imperative to me to make her the best Bella anyone has ever seen and that to me was through her color. Her hair needed to have depth and warmth and stay in the warm, reddish brown tones, but it needed to have shine and vibrancy. There will be a slight change in the last Breaking Dawn film but I need to keep that a secret!

What was the hardest color to create?

The hardest color to create was for Rob (Pattinson). I knew there would be a lot of people watching to see what his hair color would be for this film and there are a lot of critics (fans) that want him to be perfectly Edward. We kept his color close to some of the other films but it had to be a little deeper this time. You will see why when the next film comes out.

What do you recommend for someone going either darker to lighter or lighter to darker?

First of all, make sure you really want to do it. It’s not that easy sometimes and it takes a lot of work, time and money, so make sure you’re ready to commit. If you are going darker, make sure you use semi-permanent color on your hair in case you have a change of mind. As for going lighter, keep your natural base color within 2 shades of your natural color and get all the lightness from highlights. Unless you want a double platinum blonde like Gwen Stefani and then you would just go for it!

How can we get a perfect brunette like Bella’s?

Get a perfect brunette like Bella’s by keeping the roots slightly darker and browner and the all over color should have some red in it. I coined this “the fade”, i.e.- brown fading into red.