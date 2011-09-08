Brazilian Blowout Warned by FDA to Straighten Out… Or Else

Some things are too good to be true.

Brazilian Blowout’s namesake hair-straightening formula has come under fire by Congress and finally been given an ultimatum by the FDA of four days to fix their potentially dangerous product. The problem lies in the formaldehyde content of the formula — Brazilian Blowout has been found to have levels of formaldehyde ranging from 8.7 to 10.4 percent, although they claim to be formaldehyde-free. The FDA is requiring that the company lower the levels of the health problem-causing gas compound and rebrand the packaging by September 12 or face possible product seizure and court action.

Beauty health watchdog associations like the National Health Nail and Beauty Salon Alliance have been calling for this investigation for a long time now, while Brazilian Blowout CEO Mike Brady has been consistently denying the claims — even as recently as yesterday he was still claiming that the FDA’s accusations of his product being “adulterated” and “misbranded” were simply a “misunderstanding.” Considering the fact that any product with even .1% formaldehyde content is required to clearly disclose so on their packaging, we’d call this a pretty big misunderstanding.

Why have Brazilian Blowout’s formaldehyde levels taken this long to get called out, while women worldwide are inhaling the irritating chemical? Perhaps in the quest for sleek, frizz-free hair, women accept the health risk and see it as worth it. It wouldn’t be the first time health was ignored in the name of attaining beauty — tanning beds, anyone? The biggest problem with Brazilian Blowout is the mislabeling of the product as formaldehyde-free. We think if a poisoning chemical is included in the ingredients of a beauty treatment, women need to know about it. Whether or not they then choose to take the risk — despite the knowledge — is up to them. What do you think?