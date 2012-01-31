Brazilian Blowout Case Settled, CEO Doesn’t Seem to Care

The infamous Brazilian Blowout lawsuit has been closely followed for some time now, and finally the first settlement has been made. In what has probably been the most daunting case for the professional styling business, when it came out that the hair product line Brazilian Blowout was falsifying the amount of formaldehyde that their products contained, many people were (obviously) upset.

According to WWD, the manufacturers of the product must now put hazard warnings on its packaging and distribute a cancer warning to recent product purchasers, including it with all future shipments. They must also change their web site, pay $600,000 in fees and retest their products for smog-causing organic compounds. They’ll also be working with the Department of Justice-approved laboratories in California to ensure that their products comply with air quality regulations.

California Attorney General Kamala Harris said, “California laws protect consumers and workers and give them fair notice about the health risks associated with the products they use. This settlement requires the company to disclose any hazard so that Californians can make more informed decisions.”

According to the Attorney General’s office, this case marks the first government action in the U.S. to address the use of formaldehyde gas in Brazilian blowout products. Alexandra Scranton of the National Healthy Nail and Beauty Salon Alliance said, “It’s time for the FDA to take a stand against this company that has a history of deception and consumer disregard.”

Mike Brady, the CEO of Brazilian Blowout added that this settlement allows no changes to the brand’s formula. “Brazilian Blowout will continue to sell its products normally throughout the state of California. The labeling and market and advertising changes agreed to in the settlement have already been in place for months.”

Brady has been known to deceive us before so it’s no surprise that he is stating that his product has always been “formaldehyde-free,” since that’s what originally caused his troubles. But, we can only hope that the state of California will now keep a closer eye on the brand through continuous testing.

Have you continued to use Brazilian Blowout, and/or will you continue to use it?