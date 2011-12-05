A Bob That We Love: Katy Perry’s New Haircut

We love every time Katy Perry changes her hair color because it gives us a chance to analyze it from every possible angle. But this latest look didn’t need much examining before we were totally in love.

Katy kept the pinkish hue but added some subtle peach highlights to her latest cropped bob. She kept the roots a hot pink which gradually faded to the ends. We think this is a much more manageable look to her previous pink dye-job, where she seemed unable to keep up with the maintenance resulting in unflattering roots.

It seems as if peach is the new color about town, but what do you think of Katy’s new cut and color?

[Bellasugar Australia]