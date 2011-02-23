Best Hair Texturizers To Get That Bedhead Style

Lets not kid ourselves, sexy bedhead hair that runway models seem to always effortlessly have is never going out of style. The amount of texture and wave may vary from season to season, but those au natural chicks are just always so cool. In an effort to obtain that wild texture, even if you were blessed with stick straight strands, we’ve gathered some of favorite texturizers out there. These products not only give your hair a bit of body, but they also result in a piece-y, “I just rolled out of bed and I always look this good” style. And lets be honest, that’s every girl’s dream.
This brand new gel (used at Z Spoke's show for NYFW) gives you texture and control without that sticky gel feeling. (got2b rockin' it encore hold gel, $5.99, walgreens.com)
Fekkai's spray gel is constantly used backstage at fashion week show's giving you that extra boost of grit and texture that your strands need. (Frederic Fekkai Coiff Bouffant Lifting and Texturizing Spray Gel, $23, sephora.com)
To get perfectly mussed hair, try Bumble's brand new creme which provides volume and grip in a moldable formula. (Bumble & Bumble Texture Hair (un) Dressing Creme,$12, bumbleandbumble.com, March 1st release)
This thickening primer is actually great for fine to medium hair for adding thickness to your roots and building body and texture throughout. (L'Oreal Texture Expert Densite Thickening Primer, $22, beauty-mart.com)
This texturizer adds volume and body (hello, amazing!) as well as dimension to your hair for extra oomph. (Amplify By Matrix Volumizing System Full Body Texturizer, $15, drugstore.com)
Ric Pipino's Tousle Me adds just the right amount of texture to your hair without weighing it down, even though it is a creme. (Ric Pipino Style My Cut: Tousle Me, $26, pipino.com)
The amazing smell (cherry almond!) of TIGI's Eco Freako is enough to win you over, but just a tiny bit of this product adds instant texture. (TIGI Love Peace Planet Eco Freako Texturizer, $17.24, drugstore.com)