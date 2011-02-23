Best Hair Texturizers To Get That Bedhead Style

Lets not kid ourselves, sexy bedhead hair that runway models seem to always effortlessly have is never going out of style. The amount of texture and wave may vary from season to season, but those au natural chicks are just always so cool. In an effort to obtain that wild texture, even if you were blessed with stick straight strands, we’ve gathered some of favorite texturizers out there. These products not only give your hair a bit of body, but they also result in a piece-y, “I just rolled out of bed and I always look this good” style. And lets be honest, that’s every girl’s dream.