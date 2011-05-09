Behind The Scenes Of Katy Perry’s ghd Campaign

We saw the images for Katy Perry’s ghd ad campaign a few weeks back, and were blown away by the shots. For the Era Collection, Perry was seen in three iconic looks from some of the most stylish era’s, supporting the fact that the collections allow you to create any look with your hair, from glamourous to boho chic.

We got a sneak peek behind the scenes of Perry’s shoot, and it’s just as hot as the ads. Enjoy!

ghd’s Era Collection, $240, ghdhair.com

Each collection includes:

The sleek ghd Gold Professional 1 styler

Heat resistant purse per collection

Two ghd straight plastic hair clips

Protective styler heat guard

Step-by-step booklet showing you how to recreate the styles at home

Photos Courtesy of ghd