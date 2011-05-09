StyleCaster
Share

Behind The Scenes Of Katy Perry’s ghd Campaign

What's hot
StyleCaster

Behind The Scenes Of Katy Perry’s ghd Campaign

Rachel Adler
by
Behind The Scenes Of Katy Perry’s ghd Campaign
7 Start slideshow

125922 13049497602 Behind The Scenes Of Katy Perrys ghd Campaign

We saw the images for Katy Perry’s ghd ad campaign a few weeks back, and were blown away by the shots. For the Era Collection, Perry was seen in three iconic looks from some of the most stylish era’s, supporting the fact that the collections allow you to create any look with your hair, from glamourous to boho chic.

We got a sneak peek behind the scenes of Perry’s shoot, and it’s just as hot as the ads. Enjoy!

ghd’s Era Collection, $240, ghdhair.com
Each collection includes:
The sleek ghd Gold Professional 1 styler
Heat resistant purse per collection
Two ghd straight plastic hair clips
Protective styler heat guard
Step-by-step booklet showing you how to recreate the styles at home

Photos Courtesy of ghd

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Next slideshow starts in 10s

One Girl’s Journey From Man Getter to Man Repeller

One Girl’s Journey From Man Getter to Man Repeller
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share