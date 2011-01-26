StyleCaster
Beauty Essentials: The Blind Barber’s Jeff Laub

Rachel Adler
In a very female-dominated industry, when you come across a male in the business he tends to attract your attention. Jeff Laub, co-owner of The Blind Barber, is just that kind of male. Laub stopped by our studios for our 50 Most Stylish New Yorker’s shoot a few months ago, and spoke with us about the barber shop (they do cuts, shaves and beard trims that all come with a complimentary cocktail!) and also spilled his top five beauty essentials, above.

The Blind Barber, 339 East 10th St, blindbarber.com

(Sachajuan Shampoo & Conditioner for Normal Hair, $24 each, woodleyandbunny.com)

(Kiehl's Soothing Nourishing Face Cream for Men, $17, bloomingdales.com)

(Fresh Cannabis Santal, $75, sephora.com)

(American Crew Pomade, Medium Hold, $15, drugstore.com)

(eShave White Tea Shaving Cream, $20, eShave.com)

