Beauty Banter: How Should I Choose My Shampoo?

If your hair is more on the oily side, is it better to have a clear gel shampoo, or a clarifying shampoo? How do you know which shampoo to choose?

Amy, Colorado

I always recommend using more natural products that contain zero sulfates. The shorter the ingredient list on the back of the bottle, the better. Especially avoid those with too many scary-sounding chemicals with long names. Clarifying shampoo is the best for removing buildup and excess oils. Many natural product companies provide excellent clarifying shampoos. Look for a natural shampoo that clearly states that it’s a “clarifying” shampoo.

Kate Hanley, Hairstylist

