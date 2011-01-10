Beauty Banter: How Do I Revive My Curls?

Dear Beauty Banter,

I have curly hair and the curls tend to lose their spring by the afternoon. Is there an easy way to revive them mid-day?

Sincerely,

Kate from Connecticut

Dear Kate,

Pomades to the rescue. This is a tricky fix for two reasons; If you use too much your curls are in even bigger trouble, and if you touch and scrunch the hair too much, you risk damaging the curls more. Take a very small amount of pomade and put it in the palms of your hands. Rub them together. Next gently smooth the pomade over your curls and scrunch just a little bit. MOP Glisten High Shine Pomade is a good product to keep on hand in your desk or purse.

Sincerely,

Eugene Davis

Eugene Davis is a celebrity hair stylist, wig designer and art director with 20 years of industry experience from music, TV, commercial, advertising, and editorial work.