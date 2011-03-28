Beauty Banter: How Can I Revive My Hair From The Winter?

Dear Beauty Banter,

My hair has gotten pretty dry from the harsh winter. How can I revive it?

Sincerely,

Natalia from New York

Dear Natalia,

The winter months are harsh on your hair, leaving long locks gasping for nutrients and moisture. Add in all of the crazy things we do like blow dry, flat iron, color and curl well, we have one unhappy head.

Use this treatment once or twice a week and it will work wonders for your hair.

Avocado Oil Hair Mask:

1 Tablespoon avocado oil

1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 egg white

Whisk together in a bowl and massage into scalp through the ends of hair strands. Let sit in hair for 15 minutes then rinse.

I do this after I shampoo simpy because I forget to do so before. So it even works well with wet hair. You can shampoo again after you rinse.

Avocado oil is great for skin and nails too. I use it as a salad oil when cooling. It often replaces my extra virgin olive oil because the flavor is so unique.

Sincerely,

Eugene Davis

Eugene Davis is a celebrity hair stylist, wig designer and art director with 20 years of industry experience from music, TV, commercial, advertising, and editorial work.

Image: istock.com