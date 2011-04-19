Beauty Banter: How Can I Keep Volume In My Hair All Day?

Dear Beauty Banter,

My hair loses volume as the day goes on, how can I keep it from flattening out?

Sincerely,

Kerri from New York

Dear Kerri,

First off, have you used a volumizing product? Try something like Arrojo Volume Foam & Set & Style Spray. The Volume Foam gives amazing lift to the hair while Set & Style gives more body with shine.

Next, are you running your hand through your hair often? Oil from your hands can weigh down your roots leaving your hair flat at the end of the day. Leave your hair alone except for occasional fluffing. If the problem still persists, try a dry shampoo or powder to absorb some of the oil.

Sincerely,

Tatum Neill

Tatum joined Arrojo Studio in 2006, where his passion and dedication made him an instant hit. He’s featured in Seventeen Magazine as Best Bargain in New York, and, with luminaries like Aveda and G-star, his work features on the runways of Milan and Berlin. His well-rounded training includes working with award-winning stylists, Antoinette Beenders and Allen Ruiz. Tatum gives clients a unique experience with his warm personality, technical ability, and refined aesthetic.