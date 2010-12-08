Beauty Banter: How Can I Dry Thick Hair In Less Time?

Dear Beauty Banter,

I have very thick hair and it takes an incredibly long time to dry. Is there a way to make my styling process shorter? Are there products that can help with my drying time?

Sincerely,

Stephanie from NY

Dear Stephanie,

As a woman with thick curly hair myself, I have found that the easiest way to cut down on drying time is to make sure your hair is super towel dried! I’m talking towel on the head while you do your makeup, have your coffee, etc. Your thick hair is locking in the moisture. I would hold off on using too many styling products before it’s dried. Make sure you are using an amazing shampoo and conditioner like Bumble and Bumble “gentle” shampoo and “super rich” conditioner. Follow up with a light leave-in conditioner and wrap that baby up in a towel. After its dry, put on a serum to add shine and finish. Or if you really want to sleep later…do it before bed. Bed-head is totally in right now.

Good Luck,

Britney Williams

Image: istock.com