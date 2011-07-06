Balmain To Launch Hair Care Line

The French fashion house Balmain has announced that they will be launching two haircare lines called Systeme Volume, with the tag line “haute couture for hair.” The lines will contain seven products that will help to create up to 10 percent more volume in your hair.

In the first line, called Nutrition Intense, the products (which are designed for normal hair) include a shampoo, conditioner, masque and protective styling spray. The scent of the range sounds to die for, with notes of ivy, mandarin, violet, rose, blackberry musk and freesia.

In the Hydrant collection there is a shampoo, ultra-light conditioner and hydration spray which are all aimed towards fine hair and helping to leave your strands shiny and soft without the added weight. All of the products in both collections are hypoallergenic, safe for extensions and help to strengthen hair that has been put through damage from heat styling and sun.

What do you think of a fashion house as large as Balmain getting into the hair world? Would you purchase from the line?