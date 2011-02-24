Alberta Ferretti Brings Us Back To The 60’s, We Show You How

Kicking off Milan fashion week yesterday, Alberta Ferretti took us back to the 60s with an almost Twiggy inspired beauty look. Hairstylist Guido Palau for Redken described it as “almost Twiggy-like but with a boyish feel.” He created a low chignon with a soft swoop over the forehead to compliment the long lashes and pale pink lips.

To get the look, Palau created a low side part on the left side of the head on wet hair and applied Redken Velvet Gelatine 07 Cushioning Blow-Dry Gel, and then dried the product into the hair for texture. He then back combed the hair to create “Bardot-like” height at the crown of the head. After adding height, Palau pulled the hair into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck and coiled the ponytail around itself into a chignon, pinning it into place.

To achieve the front “swoop” Palau pulled pieces out at either side of the front with a tail comb trying not to disturb the rest of the hair.

Images Courtesy of Imaxtree